Two-year-old Grant Co. boy dead after shooting himself

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Grant County Coroner, the Indiana State Police, the Fairmount Police Department along with the Department of Child Services are investigating the shooting death of a two-year-old Grant County boy.

Around 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, Fairmount Police responded to the 1500 block of N. Main Street on reports of shots fired. Responding officers report finding a two-year-old boy unresponsive.

Medical personnel and officers report attempting resuscitation efforts prior to the boy being transported to an area hospital.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:06 p.m.

Officers report that the boy had found and shot a firearm, striking himself.

The investigation is ongoing with a pending autopsy.