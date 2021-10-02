Two women injured in crash on U.S. 6

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One woman was hospitalized and another injured in a crash on U.S. 6 at the intersection with County Road 53.

Officers were called to the intersection around 4:40 p.m. on reports of a two car crash to find one vehicle in the ditch and another in the roadway.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Jeffrey Spillers, 24, of Auburn told officers that he was traveling west on U.S. 6 following a Buick Lucerne. Spillers, who was was driving a Jeep Cherokee, said he was using his phone while driving when the Lucerne, driven by Lori Buell, 48, of Auburn slowed down and attempted to turn south onto County Road 53.

Spillers said he was not able to slow down in time and hit Buell’s vehicle. Buell confirmed to deputies that she attempted to turn south and Spillers vehicle did not slow down in time.

Spillers was uninjured in the crash while Buell was taken to the hospital for a head injury. An adult passenger in Buell’s vehicle suffered a laceration to the leg but declined treatment.

Spillers was cited for using his phone while driving.

Butler Police and Fire and Parkview EMS assisted on scene.