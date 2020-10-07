Two-Wheel Rental brings scooters to you

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new scooter rental company in Fort Wayne delivers scooters to you! Two-Wheel Rental was started by 2020 Purdue Fort Wayne business management graduate John Bontrager.

The idea came to him after riding scooters in California last year and he wanted to start up his own rental company in Fort Wayne. When he returned he developed a business plan with the Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center, who helped him scale back his original idea to a more manageable plan.

Originally John planned to take his mobile scooter rental business to various parks, festivals and communities in Northeast Indiana and rent out his scooters by the hour, but with the pandemic, Two-Wheel now rents by the day or week and delivers its scooters to the customer’s home or chosen location for their convenience. Customers can rent one or more scooters for a designated day, and schedule delivery and pickup times according to their needs.

Two Wheel’s scooters can be ridden wherever it is convenient to the customer, keeping in mind that riders are expected to obey all community rules and safety regulations while traveling.

He eventually hopes to further grow his business by offering scooter rentals in other communities besides Fort Wayne, as originally planned, and offering other modes of two-wheel transportation such as bikes.

You can rent from Two Wheel Rental by calling 260-600-1647.