Two vehicles collide in Steuben County after one attempts to pass trash truck in heavy fog

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A car and an SUV collided on U.S. 20 in rural Steuben County Thursday morning, pinning one of the drivers in his car for a short time.

The crash took place just after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 20 and CR 500 West.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Jamie Cassabon, 25, of Angola was driving east on U.S. 20 near the county airport when he pulled into the westbound lane to go around a trash truck that was stopped. His SUV collided with a car driven by Orlando Mendez, 60, of Angola. Mendez’ Honda went off the north side of the road and stopped in a ditch. He had to be extricated from the Honda and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

Investigators say there was dense fog in the area at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and both drivers were wearing seat belts. The press release did not indicate whether Cassabon was hurt.