Two-vehicle crash by Jefferson Pointe leaves one car flipped over

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A driver turning onto Reckeweg Road from Wisteria Lane by Jefferson Pointe crashed into another driver traveling southbound on Reckeweg, Saturday afternoon. The impact flipped the second driver’s vehicle.

An officer at the scene told WANE 15 that when the second vehicle flipped, it landed on its top in the front yard of a house. Neighbors who heard the crash rushed to get the driver out from under the car before first responders arrived. The driver was unharmed and was not taken to the hospital.

WANE 15 arrived on the scene when a tow truck had turned the flipped vehicle on its side.

The first vehicle was crushed from the front. Police said that the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled from the impact.