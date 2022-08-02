FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving two pickup trucks at the intersection of Lafayette and McKinnie on Fort Wayne’s south side disrupted traffic for a while Tuesday morning.

The crash took place at around 6:45 a.m. It appears one of the trucks struck a building at the northeast corner of the intersection. It’s not known what caused the crash. Two ambulances took occupants of the trucks to the hospital for treatment. How many people were hurt and the extent of their injuries isn’t known.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.