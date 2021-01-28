Two-story farmhouse fire causes thousands of dollars worth of damage

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A two-story farmhouse fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage Thursday.

The Angola Fire Department was dispatched to a reported residential house fire at 4785 E 100 N at approximately 5:56 p.m., according to the report.

Responding units report finding a two-story farmhouse with heavy fire showing throughout the house. Due to the heavy fire involvement the first fire units went with a defensive attack and stayed with that strategy throughout the fire, the report said.

Crews said it took over two hours to get the fire under control.

Authorities are reporting that there were no injuries but there were thousands of dollars worth of damage.

At this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Assisting departments include: Fremont Fire Dept., Metz Fire Dept., Steuben Twp. Fire Dept., Hamilton Fire Dept., Northwest Twp. Fire Dept., Steuben County Sheriff’s Dept.,

Steuben County EMS, and Steuben County REMC., The AshleyHudson Fire Dept. stood by at the Angola Fire Station.