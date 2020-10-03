Two seriously injured in hit and run crash on Getz Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were seriously injured in what investigators say appears to be a hit and run crash involving pedestrians early Saturday morning.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Fort Wayne Police responded to the 2300 block of Getz Road where they were informed two adult male victims were located along the roadway.

According to police, one of the victims suffered a head injury and the other a leg injury. The victim with the head injury is in critical condition and the victim with the leg injury is in serious condition.

Investigators located debris at the scene that indicated the victims were hit by a vehicle that failed to stop and fled the area.

Police say evidence suggests the victims were walking southbound on Getz Road.

This incident remains under investigation. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses with the hope of identifying the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.