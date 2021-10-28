Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following multi-vehicle crash on Lima Rd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash that closed multiple lanes on Lima Road Thursday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the 6400 block of Lima Road on reports of a possible hit and run with injuries. Officers were told that there was one vehicle on Lima Road that was occupied by a man and it appeared as though the air bags were deployed.

Responding officers found an unresponsive man inside a car on Lima Road. The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) said officers were able to determine that this was not a hit and run and that there had been two other vehicles involved. No injuries were reported in the two other vehicles.

The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Shortly after arriving, FWPD reports that he had been downgraded to life threatening injuries.

The Fatal Accident Team was called to the scene to investigate. Early indications show that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency that may have contributed to crash.

FWPD said that the two far right southbound lanes of Lima Road in front of Meijer were closed during this investigation. They have since reopened.