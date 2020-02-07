Two proposed north-side subdivisions move closer to becoming reality

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two subdivisions, totaling about 130 lots, have cleared another hurdle paving the way to the next step in the approval process.

The Preserves at the Quarry, proposed by Chestnut Group Inc., would include 90 new homes to be built on the west side of Coldwater Road, north of Cedar Canyons Road. Allen County Commissioners Therese Brown and Rich Beck approved a rezone request Friday morning turning the land from agricultural use to residential.

According to the request submitted to the Department of Planning Services, the subdivision would have lots along five short streets branching off one main drive.

The commissioners also approved a request to rezone land at the intersection of West Shoaff Road and West Road, just northwest of the Preserves at the Quarry. That field could become Cascata Estates, a subdivision with 37 residential lots.

While the rezoning request was approved for Cascata Estates, an updated plan is set to be discussed at the County Plan Commission public hearing after the entrance was moved from the original plan. That meeting is set to happen Thursday, November 13.