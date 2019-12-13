Two pets die in Spring Street house fire

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Two pets are dead following a fire late Thursday at a home on Spring Street in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to the home in the 1900 block of Spring Street at 10:46 p.m. The first unit arrived in one minutes time and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor windows and roof of the structure.

Three adults evacuated the home on their own before firefighters showed up. Crews were able to find and remove 4 pets, but two did not survive.

The fire was extinguished and under control in 26 minutes. Fire officials said the home suffered moderate fire, water and smoke damage.

It remains under investigation by the FWFD. Agencies assisting at the scene were FWPD, TRAA, FWAC, NHC, NIPSCO and AEP.