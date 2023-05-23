FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man and a woman are hurt, after a shooting in the 500 block of Buchanan Street Monday night.

Fort Wayne police responded to the area shortly after 9:30 p.m. They found a woman with minor abrasions due to broken glass from a vehicle hit by gunfire. Medics treated her at the scene.

Officers did not locate any gunshot victims on Buchanan. However, several minutes after the initial call, police learned a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital. Doctors determined the man was in critical condition.

According to the initial investigation, there was a gathering outside when a vehicle pulled up. After that, several shots were fired. There is currently no description of the suspect vehicle.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide Team is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.