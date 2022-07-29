FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were rushed to a hospital Friday morning after a home just north of downtown caught fire.

Fort Wayne firefighters responded to the home in the 400 block of W. Fourth St. in the Bloomingdale neighborhood around 12:15 a.m. Crews arrived to find fire and smoke on the first floor of the home.

Two people had made it out of the home but were in need of medical attention. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition. According to fire officials, four cats died in the fire.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes. The home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.