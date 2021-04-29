2 Parkview hospitals receive ‘A’ rating in spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health announced that two of its hospitals were awarded an “A” in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country. The grade is updated every six months, the press release said. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview DeKalb Hospital were recognized with an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for their achievements in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but these hospitals show us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

John Bowen, president of Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates, said that consistency is key for achieving another “A” rating.

“Our team consistently delivers safe, high-quality care, which translates to better experiences and outcomes for our patients,” Bowen said. “We are proud to be recognized by The Leapfrog Group yet again.”

This “A” rating is the second in a row for Parkview DeKalb Hospital.

“Safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and we are proud to deliver high-quality care to our community,” said Tasha Eicher, president, Parkview DeKalb Hospital.

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year, the press release said. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

To see full grade details, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.