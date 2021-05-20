Two Ohio 19-year-olds injured after pickup truck leaves roadway and flips in field

STRYKER, Ohio (WANE) – Two people were injured Thursday after a pickup truck left the road and flipped in a field Thursday morning.

At approximately 8 a.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to C.R. C near C.R. 18 on reports of a crash.

Responding troopers report that a 1985 Dodge pickup truck, driven by Bryant A. Wehri, 19, of Edgerton, had been traveling eastbound on C.R. C when it traveled off of the south side of the roadway. Wehri then over-corrected, went off of the north side of the roadway into a field where the pickup overturned and came to rest.

A passenger in the truck, Jacinda M. Littin, 19, of Bryan, was ejected from the pickup truck during the crash. Troopers report that she was airlifted from the scene to a Toledo hospital with serious injuries.

Wehri was transported to a Bryan hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Fire Department and the William’s County EMS.