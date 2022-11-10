FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two new stores, Instant Customizations Station and Daily Thread, have opened their doors for shoppers at Jefferson Pointe.

According to Jefferson Pointe’s website, Instant Customizations Station offers customized clothing, embroidery, logo design and more. The Station describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for custom clothes. The store is offering 20% off all merchandise in the store from Nov. 24 – Nov. 30 with this online coupon.

Daily Thread is bringing exciting, off-price retailers to the area with its “affordable fashion.” Also according to Jefferson Pointe’s website, Daily Thread offers a variety of brands including Juicy Couture, Frye, 525 America and more. Clothing lines from private labels are also in Daily Thread’s inventory. The store focuses on “size inclusivity” with a range from petite to extended sizes.