Two new baby boxes delivered in Northeast Indiana

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Northeast Indiana is now home to two more Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Monday evening, officials unveiled a box at the Columbia City Fire Department. On Sunday, a box was unveiled in New Haven.

Officials say those stations were chosen because of their accessibility and anonymity. The boxes allow parents to safely surrender an infant without fear of criminal prosecution.

It’s a sign of hope for those mothers that just can’t care for their children, or for those mothers that are in crisis that want to give their child a better life. This box is representation that we want to care for the youngest of us. We want to care for those children. Ryan Daniel, Columbia City Mayor

The new boxes bring the national total to 23 with 19 in Indiana alone. New Haven is the second box in Allen County after Woodburn had one installed in April of 2016.