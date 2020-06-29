Two Landing businesses plan July opening, others under construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Progress continues on The Landing in downtown Fort Wayne. Two businesses have planned to open in the historic 100 block of W. Columbia Street in July.

Utopian Coffee and Kitchen is expected to open Monday, July 6. If all goes to plan, Landing Beer Company should follow suit a week or two later.

“It’s been amazing,” Landing Beer Co-founder Brendon Maxwell told WANE 15. “It’s really an honor to be a part of what the Model Group (developer) is doing. I’ve been downtown for more than a decade and to see this come to life is really amazing.”

Plans have been made for Landing Beer Company’s introduction to Fort Wayne. A block party is set to happen July 4 on The Landing. The event will feature live music, food trucks and Landing brews.

The opening of the two businesses will mark the completion of commercial space on the north side of the block. Jeffrey.Benjamin.Hair and House to Home have already opened. They joined Nawa Asian Cuisine on the west end of the street. Construction has started on a deck area next to the Asian cuisine restaurant.

“It is just so exciting to see the changes that have come,” Landing Community Manager Heather Klejnot said. “Between the streetscape and all the businesses coming in – it’s just nothing but exciting.”

Three restaurants are in the works for the south side of the block, joining night spot Columbia Street West, a mainstay on The Landing.

Construction has been planned to start this week on Alto Grado. It will be followed by work on Mercado. Both restaurants have local ties and will be neighbors in the new building constructed in the block.

Longer-term plans include the opening of Marquee. It’s a concept restaurant from Indianapolis-based Cunningham Restaurant Group. Plans feature the business opening in two of The Landing’s buildings with a beer garden in the middle.

“This is for the community,” Klejnot added. “We just want people to feel comfortable to gather on the benches, to enjoy the space, to meet their friends, bring their family. It’s for everybody.”

80% of the residential spaces in the five buildings owned by Model Group have been leased. 17 units were remaining as of Monday, June 29. More information is available here: thelandingfw.com