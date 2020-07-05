Two injured in DeKalb County ATV crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were hurt following an ATV crash in DeKalb County. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says 19-year-old Mikayla Culler was traveling in a yard in the 6300 block of County Road 55. Culler and passenger, 34-year-old Danielle Thatcher, turned up a grade and the ATV rolled over on the two.

Police say people nearby heard their cries and rolled the ATV upright and off the riders.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. Culler suffered hip and lower abdomen pain. Thatcher suffered rib and chest pain.