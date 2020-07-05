Two injured in DeKalb County ATV crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were hurt following an ATV crash in DeKalb County. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says 19-year-old Mikayla Culler was traveling in a yard in the 6300 block of County Road 55. Culler and passenger, 34-year-old Danielle Thatcher, turned up a grade and the ATV rolled over on the two.

Police say people nearby heard their cries and rolled the ATV upright and off the riders.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. Culler suffered hip and lower abdomen pain. Thatcher suffered rib and chest pain.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss