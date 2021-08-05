Two injured, dog dies in DeKalb County crash

Two people are recovering in the hospital after a crash Thursday morning along I-69 in Dekalb County. Police say the driver fell asleep behind the wheel.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Cody May, 20, of Jonesborough, Tennessee was driving north in the area of I-69 near the 325 mile marker when he fell asleep and drove off the road. The vehicle hit a guardrail and landed on its top.

The two passengers in the vehicle, Jack May, 46, of Nashville, Tennessee and Teri Lowman, 66, of Jonesborough, Tennessee were both taken to a hospital in fair condition.

During the course of the investigation, the family dog that was also in the vehicle was found deceased. The crash remains under investigation.