Two ingredient pizza dough with Sierra

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With shelves being empty in some stores, less ingredients are sometimes better. Sierra showed off how to make two ingredient pizza dough.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup self-rising flour

1/4 plain Greek yogurt

2 tbs pizza sauce

1/4 shredded mozzarella

Additional toppings

Mix self-rising flour in yogurt in a bowl Once combined, knead dough for about 2 minutes. If it becomes too sticky add additional flour Spray pan with oil, heat it to medium heat Roll out dough to the size of your pan Place dough in pan, flip it once the bottom is golden brown After the initial flip, add toppings. Don’t go too heavy handed, or the cheese will not melt

Notes: The dough is a 1:1 ratio. This recipe above is one serving, adjust as needed.

For oven method:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Follow above instructions Place pizza dough on cookie sheets with parchment paper, spray tops to get brown Bake for 18 minutes, until golden brown Add toppings, return the pizza to the oven until cheese is melted

Source: Weight Watchers