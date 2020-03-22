Two ingredient pizza dough with Sierra

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With shelves being empty in some stores, less ingredients are sometimes better. Sierra showed off how to make two ingredient pizza dough.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup self-rising flour
- 1/4 plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tbs pizza sauce
- 1/4 shredded mozzarella
- Additional toppings
- Mix self-rising flour in yogurt in a bowl
- Once combined, knead dough for about 2 minutes. If it becomes too sticky add additional flour
- Spray pan with oil, heat it to medium heat
- Roll out dough to the size of your pan
- Place dough in pan, flip it once the bottom is golden brown
- After the initial flip, add toppings. Don’t go too heavy handed, or the cheese will not melt
Notes: The dough is a 1:1 ratio. This recipe above is one serving, adjust as needed.
For oven method:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Follow above instructions
- Place pizza dough on cookie sheets with parchment paper, spray tops to get brown
- Bake for 18 minutes, until golden brown
- Add toppings, return the pizza to the oven until cheese is melted
Source: Weight Watchers