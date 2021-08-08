Two hurt when asphalt sealant truck overturns

The scene of a crash on 800 W in Kosciusko County on Aug. 8, 2021, is shown. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

ETNA GREEN, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were hurt when an asphalt sealant truck left a Kosciusko County roadway and overturned Sunday evening.

just before 6:30 p.m. to C.R. 800 W, south of C.R. 750 N and about 5 miles north of U.S. 30, on a report of a single vehicle crash.

There, an International asphalt sealant truck overturned in the roadway.

According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report, Timothy Prater was operating the truck southbound on 800 W when the truck veered off the west side of the road. Prater then overcorrected and the truck traveled across the roadway and off the east side and overturned.

The sheriff’s office said there was an “extended extrication time” to pull Prater from the vehicle. He was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. A front seat passenger, Evan Justice, was taken to a Kosciusko County hospital.

Both reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.