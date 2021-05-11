Two hurt in Wells County off-road vehicle crash

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two teens were hurt when one of them was ejected from the off-road vehicle they were riding on Monday afternoon in Wells County.

The incident took place at around 3:20 p.m. in the area of the 3000 block of County Road 900 S. according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement.

The investigation determined that Logan Walker, 19, of Bluffton was driving the vehicle when he lost control and was ejected. His passenger, Abigail Enochs, 19, of Petroleum, was able to stop the vehicle.

Walker was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment of head and leg injuries. Enochs was also taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt of a helmet.