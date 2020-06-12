Two hurt in motorcycle crash in Kosciusko County

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were hurt in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening in Kosciusko County.

Around 10 p.m., emergency crews received a report of a single motorcycle crash had occurred on C.R. 700 N, east of Harper Road.

When crews arrived, officers found two people injured, identified as Douglas Protzman, 63, of Leesburg and Ericka Steele, 36, of Akron, Ohio. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office said neither person was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver, Protzman, was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for multiple injuries. Steele was transported by EMS to Lutheran Hospital for injuries to the head and neck.

A toxicology test is pending.

Investigating deputies said that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound prior to the crash and ended up on the north side of the road, and ejected both Protzman and Steele.

The investigation is underway as to how the motorcycle and passengers ended up on the embankment.

Responding agencies include the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the Milford Police Department, the Plain Township Fire Department, Lutheran EMS and the Lutheran Air Ambulance.