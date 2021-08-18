Two hurt, one facing life-threatening injuries in ‘disturbance with shots fired’ in south Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people are hurt with one facing life-threatening injuries following shots fired in south Fort Wayne.

Emergency responders were sent to the 4,000 block of Hoagland Avenue on reports of a “disturbance with shots fired,” according to police at the scene.

Officers at the scene told WANE 15 that there are two people injured. One person is facing life-threatening injuries. The nature of their injures and the other person’s condition is unknown.

Here’s a look at scenes. Two houses within a block of each near the intersection of Hoagland Avenue and W Branning Avenue have crime scene tape up.



A Fort Wayne PIO is on there way to the scene. @wane15 https://t.co/V96nPyJXJb pic.twitter.com/K0F7rjnY2x — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) August 19, 2021

It’s unclear what led to the incident or how long police will be in the area.

The intersection at Hoagland Avenue and West Branning Avenue is closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.