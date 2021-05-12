Two hospitalized after vehicle hits motorcycle on Bluffton Rd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle hits a motorcycle on Bluffton Road Wednesday evening. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

At approximately 5:22 p.m., Fort Wayne Police officers responded to the area of Bluffton and Winchester Roads for the report of crash with injuries involving motorcycle and vehicle.

Preliminary investigation reports that the driver of a gray sedan turned eastbound onto Winchester Road from Bluffton Road and hit the driver of motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Bluffton Road.

A 31-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with critical injures, police report.

One of the drivers, a 28-year-old woman, was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Fatal Crash and Reconstruction Team is on scene investigating the crash and speaking with witnesses, officers said.

According to dispatch, northbound Bluffton Road is closed, westbound Winchester Road is closed, eastbound Winchester Road is open and one lane of southbound Bluffton Road is open. Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the next few hours.

This is an on-going investigation and identities of the people involved will not be released at this time.