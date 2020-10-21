Two FWCS teachers recognized for life-saving efforts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two teachers at Croninger Elementary got some well deserved recognition Wednesday morning.

Earlier this month fourth grade teacher Christine Levy performed the Heimlich maneuver on a student who was choking on a piece of candy. A week before that, kindergarten teacher Jennifer Johnson performed the Heimlich on one of her students who was choking on a bottle cap.

To recognize their heroic efforts, Mayor Henry presented the two with with certificates at a ceremony held at the school.

Fort Wayne Community Schools requires all teachers to be trained on how to perform the Heimlich and other CPR measures. Mayor Henry said it’s the first time in several years he’s awarded a citizen a certificate for performing the Heimlich, let alone two.