HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Two-EE’s Winery brought home nine awards from a competition in California.

The Los Angeles International Wine Competition awarded the winery nine medals, including a Best of Class gold medal for its 2020 Pinot Noir.

The 2023 competition was the first year Two-EE’s entered. The winery also won gold medals for its Plonqé sweet concord wine, and the 2018 Touriga Nacional.

“We are thrilled that both our sweet and dry wines have been honored with awards,” said Eric Harris, owner and director of winemaking at Two-EE’s Winery. “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering mission of creating exceptional wines that unite people at the same table, irrespective of their taste preferences. We are excited to see friends and families share our award-winning wines, and we look forward to continuing our commitment to quality and inclusivity in every bottle.”