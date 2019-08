HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Two-EE’s Winery helped benefit creative opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Pathfinder Services Creative Abilities Art Studios put on the event, called Meraki, which means “when you do something with creativity or love; putting a piece of yourself into what you do.”

Works of art are also sold at other community events with partial proceeds going to the artists and the rest going back into the program