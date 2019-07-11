Two EE’s Winery changes age policy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE): Two EE’s Winery has decided to change its age policy starting August 31, 2019.

According to a recent Facebook post, the winery and grounds will adopt an ages 21 and over policy. This is mainly due to recent circumstances with what the post calls “irresponsible parents” and “mismanaged children.”

“Many of our guests with young children have been respectful of the state law and taken responsibility for well behaved children,” says Two EE’s. “Sadly, more often we are left to deal with parents who call us monsters when we ask them to keep their child from throwing rocks or running wild around other guests.”

Two EE’s acknowledges this is a potentially divisive issue, though the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’ve exhausted all options and have come to the realization that poor parenting is not something we can manage to tolerate due to its affect on other guests experience, destruction of our property, and most importantly liability concerning Indiana State Law.”