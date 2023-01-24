FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two EE’s Winery hand-delivered an apology, along with wine and chocolate, to the residents of a long-term care facility on Tuesday. The residents had been denied entry to the winery on Monday because they arrived in a bus.

Emily and Eric Harris, owners of Two EE’s Winery, with a Blair Ridge Health Campus resident. (Photo Courtesy: Blair Ridge Health Campus)

Emily Harris, owner of Two EE’s Winery, with a Blair Ridge Health Campus resident. (Photo Courtesy: Blair Ridge Health Campus)

Emily and Eric Harris, owners of Two EE’s Winery, with a Blair Ridge Health Campus resident. (Photo Courtesy: Blair Ridge Health Campus)

(Photo Courtesy: Blair Ridge Health Campus)

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Blair Ridge Health Campus said they “don’t believe their group was singled out in any way, as some people have suggested.”

This is the entire post:

Thank you to Eric and Emily Harris of Two Ee’s Winery for the special delivery! They extended their sincere apologies to us for the issues that arose Monday with our group of seniors. They are going above and beyond to rectify the situation–hand-delivering two wagons of wine and chocolate to our residents today. as well as offering to host a future event for us. We experienced a customer service moment gone wrong and we don’t believe that our group was singled out in any way, as some people have suggested. We too are in the hospitality business and know the importance of a second chance. We appreciate the heartfelt efforts from the Two EE’s team and will continue to support this great local business! -Blair Ridge Health Campus Facebook Post

A public Facebook review post from a Blair Ridge staffer who arranged the trip to the winery went viral Monday night.

She recounts how her group was turned away because they arrived in a bus. The winery has a policy to not allow big tour bus groups without a prior event reservation. Eric Harris, owner of Two EE’s Winery, told WANE 15 Monday that policy will be revamped and clarified.

Two EE’s also plans to host the group from Blair Ridge at the winery for a special event. The date and details of that are still be worked out.