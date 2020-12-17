Two EACS students win Lilly Scholarships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — East Allen County Schools announced two Lilly Endowment Scholarship winners.

Cameron Branning, a senior at New Haven High School, and Serene Stayer, a senior at Leo High School, found out they had won this week.

Branning, who hopes to major in music education at either Indiana University or Ball State University, received a Zoom call from administrators at New Haven. “Shock is just an understatement,” he says. “Just that realization all hits you at once: I don’t have to pay my college tuition. It’s really awesome.”

Stayer, who leans toward a journalism major at IU, missed the phone call and learned she won from an email. At first, she didn’t think she won the full tuition award, since her mom has been faithfully watching the winner list. “My mom has been checking the Lilly thing for like days at a time, so I woke her up (from a nap) because I knew she’d want to hear. I went into her room and she screamed her head off.”

The Lilly Endowment awards full tuition scholarships to selected students from each county in Indiana. Each scholarship must be used to pursue a baccalaureate degree at any accredited public or private Indiana college or university. Along with tuition, the students also receive money for fees and books for four years.

The Lilly Endowment started the scholarship program in 1998 to encourage Indiana’s most talented students to attend Indiana institutions and consider occupations in Indiana.