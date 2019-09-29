One dead, three critical after crash on west side of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person is dead and three others are critically injured after a crash on the west side of Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Washington Center Road and O’Day Road shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Fort Wayne Dispatchers tell WANE 15 one person has died and three others suffered critical injuries. They also tell us two other people were being treated at the scene.

The intersection has been shut down as the Allen County Sheriff’s Department investigates what happened. Washington Township Fire is also on the scene.

We have a crew on the scene and we will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.