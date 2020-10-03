Two children killed in head-on collision in Blackford County

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Two children were killed in a head-on collision between a pick-truck and a semi tractor-trailer in Blackford County on Friday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office received several 9-1-1 calls reporting the collision.

According to police, when they arrived to the scene the pick-up truck was on fire and was put out by the Chief Deputy with the help of neighbors.

The initial investigation discovered that the pickup truck, driven by Robert Cook of Montpelier was driving eastbound on State Road 18 and traveled into the westbound lane, colliding with a tractor-trailer driven by Jason Long of Cogan Station.

Two of Cook’s children ages five and six-years-old were passengers in the pick-up truck and died on scene. Cook was transported to the hospital.

Long was not injured in the crash.

Police say the reason why Cook drove into the westbound lane is still unknown.

The crash remains under investigation. Toxicology tests were conducted on both drivers, which is standard procedure.

The Sheriff’s Office says they will not be releasing any additional information until the investigation is complete.