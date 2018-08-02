Two children in home with drugs, three arrested

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 24-year-old Damitrail Gamble, and 21-year-old Dasia Smiley are being charged with dealing marijuana, neglect of a dependent, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. 41-year-old Bobby Wills is being charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Three people have been arrested after police say they found two children in a home with drugs, paraphernalia, and a gun with a large amount of ammunition.

Just after 8:15 Wednesday night members of the Fort Wayne Police Department's Gang & Violent Crimes Unit and members of the Emergency Services (SWAT) Team entered a home in the 2600 block of Priscilla Lane.

When they entered the home they found 3 pounds of marijuana, a 9mm pistol, a large amount of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and $8000 in cash. Two small children were also in the home.

24-year-old Damitrail Gamble, and 21-year-old Dasia Smiley are being charged with dealing marijuana, neglect of a dependent, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. 41-year-old Bobby Wills is being charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance.

Police have described this home as a "known gang house." They say they've been investigating tips and complaints about the address including reports of shots being fired in the area.

The Department of Child Services is assisting in the investigation.