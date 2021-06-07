Two children hurt in off-road vehicle crash

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash that injured two girls Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the 17000 block of Coldwater Road just before 3 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two girls were operating a side-by-side ORV on private property when one of the girls lost control and the ORV rolled.

DNR officers said neither girl was wearing a helmet, safety gear, or any type of safety harness. Medics transported both girls to a hospital. It’s unclear how severe their injuries are.

Conservation Officers remind everyone that state law requires anyone under 18 years old operating or riding on an off-road vehicle (ORV) to wear a DOT-approved helmet. It is also a violation of the law to permit a person younger than 18 to operate an ORV without wearing a DOT-approved helmet.