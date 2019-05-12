Two cats killed in southeast side house fire

Two cats died in an evening house fire on the southeast side of Fort Wayne Sunday.

Fort Wayne Fire Department units responded to the 4500 block of Winston Drive around 5:35 p.m.

A neighbor called and said there was smoke coming from a house next door.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the two story home.

Firefighters later found a fire in the basement of the home. They put it out in less than 30 minutes.

Crews did find one cat that had perished in the fire.

WANE 15 is told no people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.