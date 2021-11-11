Two area high schools named Purple Star schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced 35 newly-designated Purple Star schools, two high schools in northeast Indiana have received the designation. The designation is valid for three years.

“Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military,” IDOE said.

In Indiana, schools receiving the Purple Star designation must meet the following criteria:

Assigned point of contact for military families

Training requirement for point of contact

Dedicated webpage

Annual military program (e.g., Veterans Day, 9/11, etc.)

Public military display

School Board resolution publicizing support for military students and families

Employment of military service members and their immediate family members

“In Indiana, we are especially thankful for our state’s commitment to our service members,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “This Veterans Day, it is an honor to award an additional 35 schools with the Purple Star designation. These schools work year-round to honor our service members and their families, as well as prepare students to pursue their dreams after high school, including the pursuit of enlistment leading to service.”

The newly-designated schools are joining 60 schools awarded with Indiana’s inaugural Purple Star designation in 2020.

2021 Purple Star Schools