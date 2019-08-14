Two apprehended following armed robbery at gas station

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — Charges are pending against two people after an armed robbery at an Angola gas station early Wednesday turned into a car chase.

According to The Angola Police Department, a Shell gas station was robbed at gun point around 1:15 a.m.

Police said in a release Wednesday morning, one of their officers was near the gas station at the time of the robbery. That officer identified a black vehicle believed to be connected to the robbery investigation.

The two men inside refused to pull over for police, starting a chase on I-69 South, from Fremont, Indiana. Ashley Police officers deployed stop sticks and flattened two of the suspect’s vehicle tires, sending the vehicle into a ditch, just South of the Ashley exit.

The two suspects ran from police. A Steuben County Deputy apprehend one of them a short time later. The vehicle’s passenger, a 16-year-old, was arrested on a warrant. Charges are pending against him for the armed robbery and resisting arrest by fleeing on foot.

Angola Police said the vehicle was stolen out of Fort Wayne.

Around 6:20 a.m. the 27-year-old driver was apprehended near the 338.5 mile marker along I-69. It’s unclear what charges Jared Starkey faces.

Angola Police were assisted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Ashley Police Department, Butler Police Department, Waterloo Police Department, Clear Lake Police Department, Lagrange County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton Police Department.