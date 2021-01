FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby born at Parkview Health right at the beginning of 2021. The second wasn’t born long after, as mom welcomed twins!

Brooks Victor was born right at 12 a.m. on January 1st, 2021. His brother and twin, Levi Henry, was born at 12:02 a.m.

Both boys weighed in at 5 pounds.

No other information was provided.