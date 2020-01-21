Twins recognized for helping save family from New Year’s Eve home fire

LARWILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Larwill community recognized twin brothers who helped save a family from a house fire on New Year’s Eve.

As WANE 15 previously reported, Darla and Kevin Minnix and their daughters woke up to the fire and were able to escape with the help of William and Matthew Farner, seniors at Whitko High School. Kevin was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis because of smoke inhalation.

“I hope we’re an inspiration to take action when the time comes, said William. “No one wants something bad to happen, but when it does, I hope they’re there to help someone else.”

Matthew said, “I don’t feel like we’re heroes because there’s people that do this everyday. When you know it’s time to take action, take action. Don’t just sit there and watch it happen”

A Minnix family member started a Facebook fundraiser for them, including collecting clothes. To donate and help the family click here.

