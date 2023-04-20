FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, Sportsman Channel and Comcast teamed up to host a “Hunt.Fish.Feed.” dinner for club youth and families from Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.

Hunt.Fish.Feed. is a national campaign created by Sportsman Channel in 2007 that aims to educate the public about providing natural resources to help combat nationwide hunger.

Since 2007, the TV network has served nearly 36,000 meals and donated seven tons of game meat and fish to shelters across the country.

Joe Jordan, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, said he is excited that the organization could be a part of Hunt.Fish.Feed.

“We wanted to galvanize our community and our families and our kids to partake in this very unique experience,” Jordan said.

The menu included venison sloppy joes, potato salad with bacon an rosemary, fresh fruit salad, dessert, milk and juice.

Comcast also contributed to the dinner by donating 20 laptops to Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne through Comcast’s Project UP program, which aims to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the internet.