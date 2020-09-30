Turtle Travels exhibit now open at Science Central

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As with most attractions Science Central has seen a decrease in attendance this year due to the pandemic. However, a slight rise in attendance is expected as the school year continues and the weather gets cooler.

This fall and winter if you visit Science Central, you will be able to check out their new traveling exhibit: Turtle Travels.

“It’s a really nice biology one called Turtle Travels. Obviously it’s about turtles and it’s really covering a wide variety of topics,” explains Martin Fisher, Executive Director of Science Central, “Everything from anatomy to behavior, environmental impact, ecology. It’s a really nice and well done exhibition.”

Fisher adds that they continue to take preventative measures by swapping out components throughout the day, wiping down common touchpoints and even temporarily closing exhibits. Masks are still required while you are in the building.

As for the Turtle Travel exhibit, it is included in your general admission and runs until Jan. 3.