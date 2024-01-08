FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pledging to A.C.T. for Allen County, businessman Ron Turpin on Monday became the first candidate to announce a run for Allen County Commissioner.

Nelson Peters announced last week he would not run for a sixth term.

Turpin told those gathered at Republican Headquarters that he grounded his leadership on accessibility, collaboration and transparency.

“I believe when we ‘act’ together, we get a lot done,” he explained.

Turpin was introduced by New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael, who said “Ron’s legal and financial background make him the ideal candidate.”

A release said Turpin currently serves as a member of the leadership team for Ambassador Enterprises, an elected member of the East Allen County School Board, chairs the Northeast Indiana Strategic Development Commission, and has served on a myriad of local and regional non-profit and for- profit boards of directors.

He is a graduate of Indiana University School of Law, a member of the Indiana Bar, and a Certified Public Accountant.