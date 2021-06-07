Turnstone’s 2nd annual ‘Start Strong: Limitless Possibilities’ breakfast to feature motivational speaker, inspiration for Netflix film

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turnstone announced that its second annual Start Strong: Limitless Possibilities breakfast event is scheduled for July 9 and will feature Chris Norton, motivational speaker and inspiration for the Netflix Original, 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story.

“A former college football player, Norton took a hit on the field that changed his life in seconds, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. He was given a 3% chance of ever regaining movement, but with unrelenting determination has continued to recover some sensation and mobility throughout his body. Norton’s dedication allowed him to tackle his goals of walking the stage for his college graduation and down the aisle with his wife after getting married,” Turnstone said.

Individual tickets are $25 and a corporate table of eight seats can be reserved for $200. Proceeds from Turnstone’s Start Strong: Limitless Possibilities breakfast event benefit Turnstone’s adaptive sports athlete development efforts. This year’s event is sponsored by Sweetwater Sound, Pro Resources, Steel Dynamics, Inc., and Physicians Health Plan of Northeast Indiana.

Individual and Corporate Table tickets are now available for purchase at Turnstone.org/StartStrong.

Turnstone Center said it is proud to support the goals of its clients and athletes as one of 11 Olympic and Paralympic Training Sites. Turnstone is committed to supporting the Paralympic movement and providing programs and opportunities for athletes to hone their skills and further their athletic goals.

Turnstone said it offers recreation and competitive sports programming for people with disabilities throughout the year. The Elite Athlete Scholarship Fund was established to help fund opportunities that support rising and elite athletes in pursuit of excellence and their Paralympic dreams.