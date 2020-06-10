Turnstone, YMCA to hold joint adaptive sports camp this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turnstone and the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne have announced their first jointly-hosted adaptive and inclusive sports camp.

The All Abilities Camp will feature various sports and recreation activities with the goal of increasing access to adaptive and inclusive sports opportunities for youth and adults in northeast Indiana.

The list of sports includes floor hockey, basketball, nerf guns, crafts, dance, yoga, track & field, cycling, corn hole, and boccia among other activities.

On the final day of camp, participants will travel to the World Baseball Academy and learn baseball skills as well.

The camp will take place at Turnstone on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning July 7 until July 23, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Registration is $30 and allows the camper access to the full camp experience. Limited spots are available. Best practice precautions and policies will be in place during the camp to mitigate exposure to COVID-19.

Camp is open to anyone between the ages of 8 and 18 with and without a disability. The organizers said all experience and activity levels are welcome. They said the camp is specifically available for those with physical, visual, developmental and intellectual disabilities however we encourage participants to invite a friend or sibling with or without disabilities.

Those interested in All Abilities Camp are asked to register prior to June 19. You can do that by clicking HERE.