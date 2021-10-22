Turnstone to hold 4th annual Inclusive Trunk or Treat event Oct. 28

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turnstone Center is inviting community members of all ages and abilities to the fourth annual Inclusive Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 28. Each trunk will be equipped with an augmentative alternative communication (AAC) device so everyone can participate in the fun.

Courtesy of Turnstone Center

The event will take place at Turnstone in the Adult Day Services parking lot from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., or as long as supplies lasts. Turnstone said trunk volunteers will pass out a variety of edible and non-edible treats so that dietary restrictions do not prevent anyone from participating.

“We are excited to host an event that allows all children to participate in this Halloween tradition whether they use a device for communication or require adaptive equipment for mobility. It is a great opportunity for children to use the devices they already have or get exposure to alternative modes of communication,” said Megan Russ, Speech Language Pathologist at Turnstone.

AAC refers to all of the methods and tools used to supplement or replace speech or writing for those with language impairments, Turnstone said. AAC devices are designed for individuals who cannot use their voice to communicate. They could be as simple as a picture exchange or as advanced as a speech generating computer.

Volunteers are invited to decorate their own trunks and contribute to the excitement, passing out treats to each of the Trunk-or-Treaters. Donations of candy and other child-friendly items are also welcome. Anyone interested in volunteering or donating is asked to call Turnstone at 260-483-2100.