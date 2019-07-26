Turnstone team scores 35 wins at Junior Nationals, takes 3rd overall

Five athletes who train at Turnstone excelled at the Adaptive Sports USA 2019 Junior Nationals in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northeast Indiana’s athletes excelled at the Adaptive Sports USA 2019 Junior Nationals.

REALLY excelled.

The local athletes brought home 35 first-place finishes and other national records in various sports at the recent competition, held in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The athletes competed in team relay paratriathlon, individual triathlon, swimming, track, field, archery, and air rifle.

All told, the team scored a third-place overall team finish in the Medium Size Team category.

The Junior Nationals team consisted of: Caytlin Lucas (Edgerton), Maggie Peters (Fort Wayne), Zachariah Pfenning (Ligonier), Zebidiah Pfenning (Ligonier) and Zephira Pfenning (Ligonier). The athletes, who all train at Turnstone Center