Turnstone reopens with phased in operations, appointments required

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turnstone’s Health and Wellness Center reopened for the first time since the facility was forced to shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the reopen, members will be able to schedule appointments in advance to use the fitness centers. To set up an appointment, call (260)483-2100 or email TurnstoneFitness@Turnstone.org.

The facility implemented several safety precautions to keep members safe. Those include social distancing measures, utilizing PPE, limiting capacity and screening guests among other measures.

Turnstone said that programs not offered in-person will remain available virtually via telemedicine treatment.

Turnstone’s other program areas continue to operate and provide resources virtually, including occupational, physical and speech therapy telemedicine treatments, and Social Services support. The Turnstone campus remains closed to visitors and is only open to staff and clients by advance appointment. Updated service and operations information is posted online at Turnstone.org/COVID19.

“We are thrilled to welcome the health and wellness members of the Turnstone Family back to our campus this week,” said Mike Mushett, Turnstone CEO. “The facility has been rearranged and new policies are in place, but being able to continue empowering individuals towards their goals with these adaptations in place reminds us that we will get to the other side of our challenges together.”

With the reopening of its first program area, Turnstone has released a phased operations plan that outlines the gradual reopening of its other traditional programs in the coming months if pandemic developments continue in a positive direction. Turnstone continues to heed guidance from public health officials and elected leaders related to safe and responsible operations in service to people with disabilities in our community and will adjust its timelines and operations as needed.

All phases of the organization’s adapted operations plan include:

· social distancing measures,

· the utilization of personal protective equipment (PPE) including face masks,

· limited client capacity in some areas,

· enhanced disinfectant measures,

· screening policies for anyone entering the facility, and

· Codes of Conduct in place for staff and clients to define the new expectations now in place.



Additional policies and procedures specific to program areas will be implemented as traditional services on campus reopen. These customized timelines and precautions reinforce Turnstone’s measured approach to service in the current environment and its comprehensive commitment to the health and safety of its staff, client and community.

Virtual Turnstone services will continue to be offered to Turnstone clients and the community throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. These virtual efforts ensure that children and adults with disabilities continue to have access to the resources and support that are critical to their health, safety, and quality of life.