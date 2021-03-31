Turnstone receives $200k grant from AWS Foundation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turnstone Center announced that it has received a $200,000 grant from AWS Foundation to support programs and services for children and adults with disabilities.

Turnstone’s programs and services are one of the most comprehensive offerings of resources for people with disabilities under one roof in the country, the press release said. The organization serves approximately 3,000 individuals annually with programs that include: adult days services, memory care program, occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, recreation therapy, social services, counseling, early learning center, adaptive fitness, adaptive sports and recreation.

“Turnstone’s history of local service spans nearly eight decades, thanks to support from individual donors and partners like AWS Foundation,” said Mike Mushett, Turnstone CEO. “AWS Foundation’s generous support this year provides critical resources to help us ensure our clients have access to the vital services and support they need.”

Learn more about Turnstone at www.turnstone.org.